CEDAR FALLS-- AMVETS Post 49 announces the Howard C. Vheem Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. This scholarship is available to college and technical students. Applications are available at the AMVETS Post, 1934 Irving St.

The Ladies Auxiliary offers a general scholarship on the amount of $750. This scholarship available to any family member with an established AMVETS partner connection. Applications are available at the AMVETS Post. Deadline for this scholarship is April 1.