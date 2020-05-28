Ceremonies set in Waterloo Saturday for Iowa National Guard send-off

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The COVID-19 pandemic is limiting the send-off activities for hundreds of Northeast Iowa soldiers deploying to the Middle East.

But members of the "Ironman" Battalion headquartered in Waterloo are hoping family members and the public still show their support Saturday as soldiers head off for a year-long deployment as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, send-off ceremonies at the Waterloo Readiness Center will not be open to the public.

But people can watch the ceremony and speakers, which will be live-streamed at noon on the Iowa National Guard Facebook site.

Family, friends and the public also are encouraged to line the departure route on Fourth Street downtown — exercising social distancing measures — to wave and cheer on the buses carrying the soldiers heading out on active duty.

The Iowa Army National Guard is holding modified ceremonies at several locations as its "Ironman" Battalion sends about 620 soldiers off on an expected year-long deployment. Some 150 of those soldiers are part of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division's Headquarters Company based in Waterloo.