Central Christian Church marks 125 years with faith, volunteerism and community outreach

WATERLOO – The whir of sewing machines as Marian Cook and Judy McVey stitched together squares of quilting fabric didn’t mask the sounds of laughter and conversation in craft rooms at Central Christian Church.

Wendy Smith and Karen Hanson chatted and joked while pinning a long border to a quilt top spread on the table in front of them. At another table, Susan McGee, Carol Mayfield and Lani Yate sat, talking and making quick work of pinning together quilt squares.

All are members of the church’s Sew What group, which meets from 9 a.m. to noon on first and third Tuesdays. The group sews with charitable purpose. “The name came about because we never know what we’re going to sew next,” said Mayfield, smiling.

Cook, considered Sew What’s quilt expert, happily shares her skills and techniques. “It’s fun working with everyone. It’s more of a social time for me,” she said.

For several years, Sew What made Days for Girls feminine hygiene kits for distribution to girls and women in underdeveloped countries and refugee camps across the globe. In 2017, the group donated 300 kits. It was a worthwhile project, Mayfield said, and Sew What became known for its quality workmanship.

But in the wake of the COVID pandemic, Days for Girls International ended up with a stockpile of kits. Sew What turned to making quilts for hospice and cancer center patients and veterans, as well as making 70 or more dresses for the Little Dresses for Africa charity.

Reaching out to meet community needs – whether it’s across the street or halfway around the world – is a chief tenet at Central Christian Church. The church, 3475 Kimball Ave., will celebrate its 125th anniversary Sept. 11. A special worship service and program will begin at 9:30 a.m.

“It’s a significant anniversary – 125 years is a long time. For the last five months through August, we’ve celebrated leading up to the anniversary by having members share their favorite memories and personal reflections,” said Sharon Gatewood, 80.

As a lifelong church member, Gatewood is familiar with the congregation’s history. The Disciples of Christ made several attempts from 1864 to 1896 to band together to start a church. In 1896, the Ladies Aide Society succeeded, and in 1897 the Waterloo Church of Christ was incorporated.

In 1900, the congregation’s first tabernacle was built on Grant Avenue.

“People used to be baptized in the Cedar River,” said Gatewood. In 1904, the church was moved and remodeled at Locust and South streets and became known as Central Church of Christ.

The church moved to the corner of West Fourth and South streets in 1908, and in the 1920s relocated to the corner of West Fourth and Locust streets. In 1943, it became known as Central Christian Church. As the congregation grew, the need for more classroom space became evident. The Kimball Avenue building was dedicated in 1964.

In November 2020, the Rev. Anna Brewer-Calvert and her husband, Henry Brewer-Calvert, became co-pastors. Anna leads Sunday worship services, offers pastoral care to members and leads educational programs. Henry leads children and youth programming, assists in outreach efforts and works as a bilingual patient care coordinator with VGM Group.

The couple began their ministry with online sermons and phone calls in the early months of COVID.

“It was a little difficult to work with people without knowing them in person, but members were welcoming and encouraging,” said Anna. “We shared faith and drew inspiration by reaching out to members every day,” Henry added. “The history and remarkable faith here is impressive and worth celebrating.”

There are about 100 members; 80 are active.

“Volunteering is big in our church. Our members are very community minded,” said Wendy Brudevold, a church member since 1969. Meals on Wheels, Newel Post, House of Hope and food pantries are among organizations receiving support from church members.

Music ministries are strong, as well, including the handbell choir and Alleluia Choir. “There continues to be a high bar set for music at the church,” said Sharon Longhorn, who joined the congregation 50 years ago.

The Gathering Space on the building’s west side is the church’s main entry. There are tables and chairs for sitting and enjoying coffee, and the Crafters group sells crafts to raise funds. An elevator on the east side makes the building fully accessible.

Small World Preschool is housed in the lower level.

Central Christian Church also became famous over the years for “oodles and oodles of chicken and noodles.” Church women began serving chicken dinners as fundraisers in the 1920s. The tradition stuck, and for many years the church ran the popular Noodle Nook at the National Cattle Congress Fair.

“It’s still a big tradition for us. Dozens and dozens of quarts of chicken noodle soup go out the door during our church bazaar. People look forward to that,” Gatewood noted.

This year’s Fall Bazaar is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1.