Celeste Bembry is ending her career at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a “jamming jazz program” Monday.
The concert vocalist will present a concert at 7 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 608 W. Fourth St. Waterloo.
Bembry has worked in the student recruitment and retention office for the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at UNI for 15 years, but also has followed her passion for music, performance, and ministry. “The decision to leave UNI wasn’t easy, but I have felt an urgency to step into music full time. I saw 92-year-old Tony Bennett in concert doing what he loves to do, and I was quite inspired,” said Bembry, a Los Angeles native who has lived in Iowa about 20 years.
She is a graduate of UNI School of Music and has served as choir director at local churches, soloist in many concerts, and as an adjunct music instructor at Hawkeye Community College.
Bembry frequently performs a range of Black American repertoire and has lectured, produced, and performed music programming about American black music for church and arts organizations, festivals, on radio, and in concert hall settings.
She has been a featured soloist and ensemble member of the Albert McNeil Jubilee Singers of Los Angeles, and the Spirit Chorale of Los Angeles. In 2018, she sang a Negro spiritual during a worship service in Katale, Kenya, while on a mission trip.
Although she has enjoyed being an ambassador for UNI and connecting young people with opportunities available at the university, as well as having opportunities to perform throughout the Cedar Valley and beyond, “there’s a greater purpose in my life.
“It’s music — traveling around the U.S. and around the world, sharing American music and the message of hope in Christ, and teaching respect for each other,” she explained. Bembry also expects to maintain her friendships in the Cedar Valley and perform and participate in worship music ministries as invitations are made. In Monday’s concert, Bembry will perform such iconic jazz tunes as “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing,” “Blue Skies,” “Come Sunday,” “Summertime,” “In My Solitude,” “Girl from Impanema,” and others.
She’ll be joined by UNI faculty members, colleagues, and friends Michael Conrad, keyboards; Jonathan Schwab, bass; Ken Hall, guitar; Ed East, Latin percussion; and Dennis Johnson, drums.
This event will be a free-will offering fundraiser with partial proceeds to KBBG 88.1 FM, and the Children of Hope Africa ministry, a mission ministry affiliation with Antioch Baptist Church, Waterloo.
“I’m going to have fun sojourning and trusting in Christ — in all capital letters — and standing in confidence of what God can do. I will go forward and sing anywhere I can,” Bembry said.
