 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Celebration held Wednesday as Catholic Worker House turns 40

  • 0
042016mp-Catholic-Worker-House-2

Two of the Catholic Worker Houses at 321 E. Eighth St. and 325 E. Eighth St., Waterloo.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — A 5 p.m. Mass followed by dinner and a program at 6 p.m. Wednesday will be held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Worker House.

The event will take place at Queen of Peace Church, East Third and Mulberry streets. For more information, call (319) 232-2116.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Name released in Sunday homicide

Name released in Sunday homicide

A 27-year-old Waterloo man was killed in the incident on the 700 block of West First Street; police also released the name another man injured in the shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "I discovered their death on Twitter" testifies a bereaved husband and father

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News