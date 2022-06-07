Celebration held Wednesday as Catholic Worker House turns 40

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — A 5 p.m. Mass followed by dinner and a program at 6 p.m. Wednesday will be held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Worker House.
The event will take place at Queen of Peace Church, East Third and Mulberry streets. For more information, call (319) 232-2116.
