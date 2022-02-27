Celebrated playwright Lynn Nottage to share experiences in chat at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS – Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is excited about her public fireside chat at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. March 8.

“It feels like it’s been years since I sat in front of an audience and been able to chat with folks,” Nottage said. In the wake of the pandemic, she found herself with three overlapping productions – the opera adaptation of her play “Intimate Apparel” at Lincoln Center, “MJ,” a musical premiere featuring Michael Jackson’s music, and the comedy “Clyde’s,” both on Broadway.

“In an ideal world, everything would have been scheduled with breathing time in between shows. Because of COVID, everything was rescheduled to fall 2021, and I found myself with all of my shows on top of each other. It was an anomaly, but also exhilarating – I feel immensely grateful and blessed,” the New York City-based Nottage explained.

Her appearance is hosted by UNI’s department of theatre as part of the UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences Hearst Lecture Series.

“We wanted to bring a speaker who could passionately illustrate the connection between arts and education, and who can provide insights into the power of theater as a vehicle to enhance our culture,” said Eric Lange, head of the department of theatre.

“We are hopeful that Ms. Nottage will share her experiences and talk about how she has used her voice to effect change so as to inspire our students to think about how to use theirs, especially in light of our current political climate.”

An associate theater professor at Columbia School of Arts, Nottage sees her role as “as an invisible curator, to help students organize thoughts and ideas and lean into saying what they want to say.”

She is recipient of a MacArthur “genius grant” fellowship, the Helen Hayes Award, a Guggenheim grant and the National Black Theatre Fest’s August Wilson Playwriting Award, among many other awards and honors.

In the 1990’s, Nottage took a leap of faith and quit her job after four years as national press officer for Amnesty International to pursue her lifelong creative urge to write plays. She received her master of fine arts in playwriting degree from Yale School of Drama in 1989. She won awards with her first short play in 1993, “Poof!” That was followed three years later by “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” for Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre.

The celebrated playwright and screenwriter admitted it’s hard to say what kinds of stories she gravitates towards because “I’m very interested in everything. The stories I am drawn to tend to be one that surprise me, move me and inspire me.”

Nottage’s work is described as compelling and humane. Whether she is writing a drama or comedy, she delves deeply into research and through her words, explores such topics as endangered elephants, women survivors of civil war in the Congo, the lives and struggles of blue collar workers and the formerly incarcerated. Along the way, she has created a range of complex characters, and in particular, iconic roles for Black actresses.

As successful as she is, Nottage still feels an occasional twinge of fear that a play “is not going to connect with audiences. When it does, it feels great, but there’s always a nagging feeling at the back of your head that says, ‘This might be the one,’” she said.

Nottage continues to be an activist for more inclusive productions and equity within the theater industry. Her goal, she said, to make the world “a better and more inclusive place. I don’t think as a problem solver. That’s really left up to the community, organizations and politicians, but what I can do is raise questions and reflect what I see and open dialogue that can lead to action.”

She was the first (and still, only) woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for drama twice for her plays “Ruined” and “Sweat.” Her other work includes “Floyd’s (retitled “Clyde’s”), the musical adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd’s novel “The Secret Life of Bees,” “By The Way, Meet Vera Stark” and “Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine.”

Nottage is co-founder of “Market Road Films,” a production company whose recent projects include the documentary “Takeover,” “The Notorious Mr. Bout,” directed by Tony Gerber, Nottage’s husband, and Maxim Pozdorovkin. She was a writer and producer on the Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It,” directed by Spike Lee, and has developed original projects for Amazon, HBO, Showtime and Harpo, and a consulting producer on the third season of “Dickinson” for Apple+.

The UNI event is free, but tickets are required. For ticket information go to unitix.uni.edu. For more information, contact Eric Lange, department head, theatre at (319) 273-6833 or eric.lange@uni.edu.

