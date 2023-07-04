INDEPENDENCE — Thousands came out from far and wide on Tuesday morning for Celebrate Indee, the community's biggest event of the year.

This city is the place to be on Independence Day, said Michelle McBride, the marketing director for Celebrate Indee. The weekend of festivities and activities culminated in a big parade downtown Tuesday morning and a fireworks display in the evening at Teacher’s Park. In addition, food and beverages were plentiful along with live performances for families and activities for children.

“As far as measuring the success of the event – if the beverage garden is busy, if the tickets are busy, if the park is full, especially right before the fireworks,” McBride said after the parade and as people started trickling into Riverwalk Parks. "But truly, the quantity of people doesn’t matter as long as people are smiling and come back year after year, and tell people that they had a fun time. That’s really all that matters to us.”

Four smiles at Celebrate Indee came from Jacob Casper and his family, who traveled from Marion to see for themselves what Independence had to offer. According to Casper, they weren’t disappointed with the experience, especially taking their youngest son to his first parade.

“We had a good time,” Casper said. “The little man, he enjoyed it and we want to keep him happy.”

McBride said they were banking on families like the Caspers taking the trip to Buchanan County, as it’s not only good for the town on the Fourth of July but also later on.

“We see a lot of people from outside the community, which is a great investment for our community because those folks come back later throughout the year to shop downtown, to go the restaurants, maybe even to move here permanently,” McBride said. “So this is a great way to expose our community and the great things that we have.”

In some cases, Celebrate Indee brought people from out of state, including Sarah Dickinson. Originally from Independence, Dickinson has spent the last 17 years living in Omaha with her family. However, she always makes the trip back to her hometown for the biggest party of the year.

“It’s a big deal. I come back every year,” Dickinson said. “And it’s just gotten bigger every year, so we just have a blast.”

Close Families in Independence wait for the parade to come down the street during Celebrate Indee on the Fourth of July. Veterans with the Bechter-Bois VFW Post 2440 march in the Independence Day parade in downtown Independence. Flag twirlers from Independence High School take part in the Celebrate Indee parade on Tuesday. The sidewalk along First Street in downtown Independence is crowded as the Independence Day parade passes by. Members of American Legion Post 30 ride down Main Street throwing candy to paradegoers in Independence on Tuesday. A car commemorating fallen officers drives down Second Avenue Northeast as part of the Celebrate Indee parade. The event is the largest of the year for the town. A Mennonite family on Second Avenue Northeast watches the parade during Celebrate Indee. Thousands came for the festivities, with events starting during the Fourth of July weekend and culminating in a parade and a fireworks display on Tuesday. A car with the Vintage Auto Shrine Club drives down the street during the parade in Independence. A float representing the Buchanan County Health Center takes part in the Celebrate Indee parade. The Independence Community Band plays a rendition of 'God Bless America' during Celebrate Indee on Tuesday morning.