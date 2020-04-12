You are the owner of this article.
#CedarValleyStrong gears up to support local businesses during pandemic
top story

Danny Laudick, left, owner of Red Cedar, and Heath Wilken, owner of Cedar Falls Laser Engraving, have teamed up to help support local businesses with #CedarValleyStrong. The two entrepreneurs stand on Main Street in Cedar Falls Friday afternoon. 

 Jeff Reinitz

CEDAR FALLS – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to slow down business everywhere, #CedarValleyStrong is gaining strength to give area business owners a helping hand.

Cedar Falls Laser Engraving owner Heath Wilken, who launched #CedarValleyStrong in March, has joined forces with Danny Laudick, owner of Red Cedar, a company that assists small business startups in the Cedar Valley.

Together, the pair has created a movement, with more than 2,000 followers on Facebook. Its website, cedarvalleystrong.com, and Facebook page list and promote more than 200 area businesses that have modified their platforms and are still open for business online. The website allows visitors to shop online by category: food & drink, entertainment, locally owned franchises, professional services, health & wellness, retail and farm & produce.

“They’re the most vulnerable ones to be hit by this,” Wilken said.

The platform encourages the community to buy gift cards from their favorite businesses or shop online. A shared gift certificate program allows patrons to purchase a universal gift card to all businesses who are part of the initiative.

“I could foresee this was going to impact communities before things were shut down. It was going to happen, and it was going to hit small businesses really hard,” he said.

The website also added a “virtual tip jar” for people to “tip” their favorite bartender, server, stylist or aesthetician. Service industry workers can sign up on the website with their Venmo or Paypal information.

“When you’re tied into that fabric of the small business community and you know everyone personally, you take their problems personally,” Laudick said.

Laudick said his work with the community revealed to him how important small businesses and startups are to a community.

“You never like to be in a situation like this, but anytime there’s a big shock to people’s lifestyles, there’s a chance to refocus and refigure out what’s valuable again. We get so caught up in the day to day, so this gives you a chance to step back and reframe,” he said.

Beginning this Friday, Wilken and Laudick will host 10 Days of #CedarValleyStrong. There will 10 events in 10 days, including a virtual 5K, giveaways and an online raffle.

“We know this isn’t going to be done at the end of the month, so we’re trying to keep the ongoing excitement,” Laudick said.

To join Cedar Valley Strong, send an email to cedarvalleystrong@gmail.com.

