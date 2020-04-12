CedarValleyStrong gears up to support local businesses during pandemic

The website also added a “virtual tip jar” for people to “tip” their favorite bartender, server, stylist or aesthetician. Service industry workers can sign up on the website with their Venmo or Paypal information.

“When you’re tied into that fabric of the small business community and you know everyone personally, you take their problems personally,” Laudick said.

Laudick said his work with the community revealed to him how important small businesses and startups are to a community.

“You never like to be in a situation like this, but anytime there’s a big shock to people’s lifestyles, there’s a chance to refocus and refigure out what’s valuable again. We get so caught up in the day to day, so this gives you a chance to step back and reframe,” he said.

Beginning this Friday, Wilken and Laudick will host 10 Days of #CedarValleyStrong. There will 10 events in 10 days, including a virtual 5K, giveaways and an online raffle.

“We know this isn’t going to be done at the end of the month, so we’re trying to keep the ongoing excitement,” Laudick said.

To join Cedar Valley Strong, send an email to cedarvalleystrong@gmail.com.

