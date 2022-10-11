CedarStone living community to host grand opening Thursday at Cedar Falls location

CEDAR FALLS — At 2 p.m. Thursday, Mayor Rob Green will join Ecumen, Nelson Construction and Development, and CedarStone residents to celebrate the grand opening of CedarStone Senior Living, 4715 Algonquin Drive.

CedarStone offers carefree living, assisted living and memory care as Cedar Falls’ newest community for older adults. It features many amenities and services.

CedarStone is a partnership between Ecumen, a nonprofit organization with 160 years of experience and more than 40 senior living communities throughout the Midwest, and Nelson Construction and Development, a real estate development and construction company based in Des Moines.