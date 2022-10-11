 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CedarStone living community to host grand opening Thursday at Cedar Falls location

  • 0
cedarstone Lobby.jpg

A view of the CedarStone lobby 

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — At 2 p.m. Thursday, Mayor Rob Green will join Ecumen, Nelson Construction and Development, and CedarStone residents to celebrate the grand opening of CedarStone Senior Living, 4715 Algonquin Drive.

CedarStone offers carefree living, assisted living and memory care as Cedar Falls’ newest community for older adults. It features many amenities and services.

CedarStone is a partnership between Ecumen, a nonprofit organization with 160 years of experience and more than 40 senior living communities throughout the Midwest, and Nelson Construction and Development, a real estate development and construction company based in Des Moines.

Construction at the Waterloo Career Center Extension

1 of 9
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Cedar River Trail Sept. 28, 2022

Cedar River Trail Sept. 28, 2022

Scenes of the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lemur population more than doubles at New Zealand zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News