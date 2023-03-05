CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
There will be a club auction of collectible stamps. The meeting is open to visitors.
