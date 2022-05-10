Cedar Valley's Top Nurses honored at awards luncheon

CEDAR FALLS – Family, friends and colleagues gathered Tuesday for a luncheon and awards ceremony honoring The Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses for their dedication, service and impact on their communities.

This was the fourth annual Top Nurses celebration, which coincides with National Nurses Week. Sponsors were NewAldaya Lifescapes, Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice and MercyOne.

Janet Johnson, president of the North Iowa Media Group, which includes The Courier, welcomed the nurses and their guests to the event, which took place at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. NewAldaya Lifescapes CEO Millisa Tierney also spoke at the event honoring this year’s class of top nurses.

"It's a privilege to be part of an event honoring these amazing professionals," said Johnson, who emceed the event. "It's a great opportunity to spotlight the compassion and commitment of nurses in general and this outstanding group in particular."

Fourteen extraordinary nursing professionals and one Reader's Choice winner, the public’s top vote-getter, received an award and gift basket. The following nurses were honored:

Emily Babinat, UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital-Community Cancer Center.

Traci Hewitt, MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Treatment Center.

Chelsea Kullen, Bickford Assisted Living of Cedar Falls.

Betty Marshall, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, People’s Choice winner.

Julie McCleeary, UnityPoint Internal Medicine North Crossing and UnityPoint Clinic LGBTQ.

Roberta Murray, Western Home Communities.

Judy Owen, UnityPoint Health-Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.

Crystal McCarty Peters, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Shawn Pierce, Arlington Place, Grundy Center.

Wendy Potter, Peoples Community Health Clinic.

Cindy Powell, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Claudia Robinson, Black Hawk County Health Department.

Jennifer Sherrets, NewAldaya Lifescape.

Laura Skillen, Cedar Valley Hospice.

Yolanda Wilson, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

