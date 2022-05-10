Cedar Valley's Top Nurses honored at awards luncheon

CEDAR FALLS – Family, friends and colleagues gathered Tuesday for a luncheon and awards ceremony honoring The Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses for their dedication, service and impact on their communities.
This was the fourth annual Top Nurses celebration, which coincides with National Nurses Week. Sponsors were NewAldaya Lifescapes, Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice and MercyOne.
Janet Johnson, president of the North Iowa Media Group, which includes The Courier, welcomed the nurses and their guests to the event, which took place at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. NewAldaya Lifescapes CEO Millisa Tierney also spoke at the event honoring this year’s class of top nurses.
"It's a privilege to be part of an event honoring these amazing professionals," said Johnson, who emceed the event. "It's a great opportunity to spotlight the compassion and commitment of nurses in general and this outstanding group in particular."
Fourteen extraordinary nursing professionals and one Reader's Choice winner, the public’s top vote-getter, received an award and gift basket. The following nurses were honored:
Claudia Robinson of the Black Hawk County Health Department receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. Janet Johnson, president of the North Iowa Media Group which includes The Courier, presents the certificate.
The Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses recipients, from left, Chelsea Kullen, Jennifer Sherrets, Wendy Potter, Betty Marshall, Cindy Powell, Crystal McCarty Peters, Yolanda Wilson, Roberta Murray, Julie McCleeary, Claudia Robinson, Laura Skillen, Shawn Pierce, Traci Hewitt and Judy Owen received their awards during the fourth annual Top Nurses celebration on Tuesday.