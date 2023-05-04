WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Members will display items at the show and tell. Guests and members of the public are welcome to attend.
For more information call President Rod Lair at (319) 266-1163.
