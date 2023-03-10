WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Ryan Bonjour will speak on his method of woodturning. Club members will display items at the show and tell.

Guests, woodworkers of all levels and members of the public are welcome to attend. For more information, call President Rod Lair at (319) 266-1163.

