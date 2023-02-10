WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the speaker will be Dennis Clark, Clark Prosthetics, on the making of artificial body parts. Members will display items at the show and tell. Guests, woodworkers and members of the public are welcome to attend.
For more information call President Rod Lair, (319) 266-1163.
