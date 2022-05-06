 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Valley Woodworkers to meet Tuesday

woodworkers
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday in Petersen Town Hall at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the speaker will be John Schroeder from the New Melleray Abbey. He will discuss managing the sustainability of forests and casket manufacturing.

Guests, friends and woodworkers of all skill levels may attend. For more information, call President Stephen Crouse at 319-230-3447.

