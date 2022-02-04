Cedar Valley Woodworkers to meet Feb. 8

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Feb. 8 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program speaker, Mark Widdel, will give a presentation on making wooden flags using sanding, wood burning and colored stains to create a unique work of art.
Club members are encouraged to bring projects for the show-and-tell. Guests and woodworkers may attend the program.
For more information, call President Steven Crouse at (319) 230-3447.
