Cedar Valley Woodworkers to meet Feb. 8

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Feb. 8 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program speaker, Mark Widdel, will give a presentation on making wooden flags using sanding, wood burning and colored stains to create a unique work of art.

Club members are encouraged to bring projects for the show-and-tell. Guests and woodworkers may attend the program.

For more information, call President Steven Crouse at (319) 230-3447.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0