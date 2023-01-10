Cedar Valley watching near-record $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

CEDAR FALLS — Area residents are bracing for a near-record drawing Tuesday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped $1.1 billion.

“People love their tickets. Everybody has a thing they like to do,” said Laura McKenney, assistant manager at Casey’s General Store on Viking Road. “When people win, I’m excited for them.”

The Mega Millions prize is now the third-largest in U.S. history after nobody won it in Friday’s drawing. McKenney said staff at her store can tell when lottery jackpots soar because traffic and ticket sales also spike.

During the last record jackpot – over the summer – employees at a local business down the street pooled to buy $400 worth of tickets, McKenney said.

Stopping in to buy gas Monday afternoon, Crystal Greer of Tama opted to add a scratch ticket and a Powerball. She considered what she would do if she won a jackpot.

“Pay bills, buy a house … be humble, travel. Just enjoy life,” Greer said.

She said she started playing recently.

“I’ve never really played the lottery before, but I’ve been having a lot of luck lately,” she said. “I just recycle whatever I win.”

No one hit all six numbers to win the estimated $940 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday, pushing the lottery prize to an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of tonight’s drawing.

There have been 24 drawings without a jackpot winner, stretching back for more than two months. The winless streak is largely due to the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The new estimated prize of $1.1 billion is for a winner who chooses an annuity paid annually over 29 years. Grand prize winners usually take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $568.7 million.

“Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again. It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” Pat McDonald, the Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement Saturday. “As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us.”

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than the estimated $1.1 billion opportunity Tuesday have been the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois in July, Mega Millions said in the statement.

Six Mega Millions jackpots were awarded in 2022, ranging from $20 million in Tennessee to that $1.33 billion win in Illinois, and everything in between. The most recent jackpot win was at $502 million, shared by winning tickets in California and Florida on October 14.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Courier staff writer Jeff Reinitz contributed to this story.

The largest lottery jackpots in US history The largest lottery jackpots in US history #15. $587.5 million #14. $590.5 million #13. $632.6 million #12. $648 million #11. $656 million #10. $687.8 million #9. $699.8 million #8. $731.1 million #7. $758.7 million #6. $768.4 million #5. $1.1 billion #4. $1.3 billion #3. $1.5 billion #2. $1.6 billion #1. $2 billion