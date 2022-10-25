Cedar Valley volunteers 'Pack the Bus' with supplies for cancer patients at Hope Lodge

WATERLOO — The skies opened up and rain drenched volunteers and Hy-Vee employees gathered in the Crossroads Hy-Vee parking lot on Monday morning.

Undeterred, they simply worked more quickly and efficiently to Pack the Bus for the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge.

Loads of paper products and stacks of boxes filled with canned vegetables and fruits, macaroni and cheese, cereal, granola bars, apple sauce, pudding snack cups, paper plates, storage containers and jugs of laundry detergent were unloaded from several SUVs and a van. They were then loaded onto Dolly’s Party Bus for the delivery to Iowa City.

“Cedar Valley people are generous. Pack the Bus resonates with people because there are lots of families who have been touched by cancer,” said Candy Nardini. She came up with the idea 13 years ago as a longtime member of the Relay for Life ACS Committee.

Hy-Vee has partnered on the month-long Pack the Bus campaign for a number of years. Each Saturday through October, volunteers were stationed at Hy-Vee store entrances to offer customers information on Hope Lodge and short wish-lists of items to consider purchasing while shopping. Shoppers could drop the items into Pack the Bus displays at each store.

Customers also had the option to round-up their grocery totals at check-out registers to donate additional funds to Pack the Bus. On Monday, Crossroads Hy-Vee Store Manager Jared Lekar presented Nardini with a check for more than $900.

“Hy-Vee is part of the community and, when customers come to Hy-Vee stores, we treat them like family,” said Lekar. Supporting and participating in campaigns such as Pack the Bus are an extension of Hy-Vee’s family values, he explained.

Nardini and her husband, Jay, emptied the buses at each store throughout October, taking the products home to sort and organize. Cedar Heights Elementary School, Expo Alternative School and Waterloo Christian School also gathered products for the drive.

“We ended up with enough donations to fill one side of our garage,” Nardini said.

Hope Lodge provides free lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers who are traveling at least 45 miles from their home to receive outpatient care treatment through University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Since Hope Lodge was established in 2008, it has offered hope, healing and respite for Cedar Valley cancer patients in need of treatment options not available locally.

Nardini wanted to come up with a way to provide day-to-day items for the Lodge so staff and volunteers could focus on their jobs “and not worry about how much toilet tissue they had left or cleaning products for their guests. So Pack the Bus was born,” she said.

“We’re here for Candy and Jay and piggy-backing off their involvement,” said Betsy Minkel, who volunteered with her husband Steven to load the bus. “Most people have been impacted by cancer, or have someone in their family who has had cancer. We’re familiar with Hope Lodge, and we know it’s a good one to be involved with,” she explained.

Dave Lies of Cedar Falls also took time to pitch in and help Pack the Bus.

“I’ve been working with Candy for a number of years through Relay for Life. Doing something like this is rewarding. It really makes a difference,” he said.