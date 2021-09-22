Cedar Valley veterans experience emotional day on Honor Flight

WATERLOO – When you encounter the name of someone you knew on “The Wall,” it can result in an unexpected burst of emotion.

Diedrich Ulrich, an Army veteran of the Vietnam era, saw the names of three hometown friends on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, but one really hit him hard.

“It’s overwhelming, it really is,” he said.

He lost his friend, Roger Hites of Clarksville, during the Vietnam War, and seeing his name brought back memories of times spent together.

“He had a baby he never saw,” Ulrich said. “He volunteered to help on a rescue mission when he was killed, and he was planning to head home in two weeks.”

Ulrich, of Allison, was one of 92 Northeast Iowa veterans who arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday at 8:39 a.m. aboard the 26th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight. They traveled to the nation’s capital to visit several memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

The first stop was the World War II Memorial, marking the continuation of a long-standing tradition associated with the Cedar Valley Honor Flights since their beginning.