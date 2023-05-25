Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO -- Hit drives and save lives!

The Cedar Valley United Way will host its 17th annual Golf Classic on June 16 at South Hills Golf Course at 1830 E. Shaulis Rd.

The event, presented by SCHEELS, will help raise the first dollars of the 2023 Cedar Valley United Way Campaign.

Teams of four will play eighteen holes with an 8-inch cup best shot. First-, second-, and third-place winners of each flight will win prizes of golf bags, clubs, balls and apparel.

Additional hole events will be available for longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt and “canoe do it”. Team registration begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

The United Way Golf Classic Presented by SCHEELS focuses on bringing people together to score a hole-in-one for the community.

All money raised during the Golf Classic and throughout the Cedar Valley United Way campaign will be put to work to help neighbors, friends and coworkers live their best lives. The United Way develops, supports and invests in the most impactful strategies and partners to strengthen education, financial stability and healthy lifestyles - the building blocks of opportunity.

Investments of time and treasure are data-driven and aimed at root causes for long-term, measurable change in the realms of education, financial stability and health.

“We’re thrilled to once again be the presenting sponsor of Cedar Valley United Way’s annual Golf Classic,” said Jeremia Matz, SCHEELS marketing and public relations team leader. “It’s a great opportunity for golf enthusiasts to come together, enjoy a day on the course, and support Cedar Valley United Way and all the work that they do to improve lives in our community.”

Other major sponsors include Townsquare Media, Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, Hy-Vee, Waterloo Tent and Tarp, Cedar Valley Eye Care, PDCM Insurance, Amy Wienands Real Estate, Dan Deery Motors, Shirt Shack, The Accel Group, Community Motors and Cedar Falls Community School District

To learn more about the Cedar Valley United Way’s Golf Classic presented by SCHEELS or to sponsor the tournament, visit www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/golf, email nicole.deerberg@cvuw.org, or call 319-235-6211.

