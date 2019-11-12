WATERLOO – Applications for the 2020-2022 Cedar Valley United Way Strategic and Emergency and Basic Needs Investments will be available at CedarValleyUnitedWay.org beginning Dec. 9. To be considered for these grants, programs must meet certain criteria:
First, the program must focus on one of the key funding areas: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential), health (improving people’s physical and mental well-being), financial stability (promoting financial stewardship and independence), or emergency and basic needs (emergency and short-term outputs rather than outcomes to provide services that assist those who have experienced a temporary setback or emergency situation).
In addition, any programs seeking to partner with Cedar Valley United Way must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or have a fiscal sponsor with this status. Programs must also serve clients within a 30-mile radius of Waterloo to be considered for a grant.
Informational sessions for applicants will take place at Cedar Valley United Way on December 10 from 10:00 am to noon or December 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. (Both sessions will cover the same material, so it is not necessary to attend both.) Please RSVP to Debbie at Debbie.roth@cvuw.org or 319-235-6211 ext. 18. Space is limited to two representatives from each agency.
Applications for 2020-2022 grant funding are due by Feb. 14, 2020, by 4 pm. Grant recipients will be notified the week of May 25, 2020, and investments will begin July 1, 2020.
For more information and a full application timeline, visit our website at https://www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/funding, or contact Debbie Roth.
