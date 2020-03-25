Cedar Valley United Way nears $2.7 million in campaign

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley United Way has announced just over $2.67 million was raised during its 2019 campaign.

The COVID-19 crisis forced the cancellation of the annual breakfast Wednesday to celebrate the achievement and hear speeches from campaign chairs Steve Carignan and Angela Weekley.

"Under normal circumstances, this announcement would start on a much more cheerful note," the organization said in a news release. "Unfortunately, this year we must do the celebrating from afar."

More than 12,000 individuals and 165 organizations and companies combined to donate $2,671,308 during the annual campaign. That's a 15% drop from the record $3.14 million raised in 2018, but that year included a one-time $500,000 anonymous donation for mental health.

"We're delighted with the number this year," said Sheila Baird, Cedar Valley United Way president.

But United Way officials were concerned about additional demands the COVID-19 crisis could have both on demand for services and for donors making good on payroll contributions pledged throughout the year.