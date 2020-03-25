Cedar Valley United Way nears $2.7 million in campaign

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley United Way has announced just over $2.67 million was raised during its 2019 campaign.
The COVID-19 crisis forced the cancellation of the annual breakfast Wednesday to celebrate the achievement and hear speeches from campaign chairs Steve Carignan and Angela Weekley.
"Under normal circumstances, this announcement would start on a much more cheerful note," the organization said in a news release. "Unfortunately, this year we must do the celebrating from afar."
More than 12,000 individuals and 165 organizations and companies combined to donate $2,671,308 during the annual campaign. That's a 15% drop from the record $3.14 million raised in 2018, but that year included a one-time $500,000 anonymous donation for mental health.
"We're delighted with the number this year," said Sheila Baird, Cedar Valley United Way president.
But United Way officials were concerned about additional demands the COVID-19 crisis could have both on demand for services and for donors making good on payroll contributions pledged throughout the year.
"We keep a lot of organizations afloat just for times like these," said Baird, noting many organizations receiving annual United Way support will be helping those impacted by the virus and its economic fallout.
The funds will be reinvested into the community to support the United Way's mission through grants to partner agencies in the areas of health, education and financial stability.
Volunteers serving on the United Way community impact teams will remotely review grant applications and determine how the dollars can be used most effectively. Distributions are expect to begin on July 1.
Funding last year supported nearly 60 programs at 35 different organizations that change lives in the Cedar Valley, the United Way said.
Baird also said the time for giving both to United Way and a newly formed Black Hawk County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund isn't over. The United Way contributed $50,000 as part of $200,000 committed to establish that fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Money raised through the disaster response fund will assist nonprofits serving Black Hawk County that are providing basic needs services and organizations working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those wishing to contribute can do so at www.CedarValleyUnitedWay.org/give.
