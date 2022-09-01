Cedar Valley United Way leans on Jim Miller's inspiration before embarking on 100th campaign

CEDAR FALLS — A wrestling icon was the Cedar Valley United Way’s choice for inspiration as it embarked on its 100th annual fundraising campaign.

Jim Miller, the former longtime Wartburg College head wrestling coach who developed a national powerhouse program, provided encouraging tales of perseverance and inspiration for the nearly 300 attendees during the “Rally for the Valley” kickoff event at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.

“A couple months ago I was asked at a speaking event if I just had a knack for winning,” he said. “I said, ‘No, but I had a knack for getting back up after getting knocked down, time after time after time, which led to all the winning.’ Isn’t that the truth? Sometimes, we just have to do hard things to have success.”

After raising $2.6 million last year and helping 63 programs from 39 local nonprofits, the Cedar Valley United Way continues to make a difference in the spheres of education, health, and financial stability by distributing funds to worthy programs and organizations.

No official financial goal is set for this year.

But President Debbie Roth said the organization has come a long way since 1923, when it helped seven community organizations with some $63,000. It has awarded more than $125 million since the start of it all.

In honor of the anniversary, Roth said it is encouraging donors and organizations to give $100 or $1,000 more than they’ve done in previous years.

Additionally, attendees heard from leaders with the Waterloo Housing Authority, Iowa Child Advocacy Board and YWCA Black Hawk County during a video presentation to learn more about the impact of those funds.

“These stories of perseverance really resonate with nonprofits like the Northeast Iowa Food Bank,” said Jared Feigenbaum, community events manager at the food bank. “No day is the same, but there always is a chance to improve more lives.”

“What’s good for the community is good for all of us,” said Karin Rowe, executive director of House of Hope.

She heard Miller reflect on not “letting the last disappointment affect the next opportunity.” That resonates with her, because her organization helps people facing hardship all the time.

Whether its homeless single mothers with a child or children, or women who age out of foster care, they get knocked down but end up winning, Rowe said.

“We’re always supporting United Way because of all the good they’re doing to help those in need,” said Jim Schaefer, director of investor relations with Grow Cedar Valley. “At this type of event, you’re learning about different needs you didn’t realize existed before.”

Inspiration

Miller, now executive director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, told tales of his youth with his father and the story of a young man with a disability who impacted one of his high school wrestling programs.

He talked about playing baseball as a nine-year-old and not making the Little League baseball team. The message his late father, Bob Miller, gave him at the time of “the major catastrophe” was to move past the tears, devastation and embarrassment, and to focus on getting better results.

Miller “wore out” a pitch back net in the yard as he worked to improve. He landed on the Little League all-star team the next year.

“If you don’t like the results, just get better. I can’t tell you how many times that came into play in my life as an athlete, coach, teacher, husband and father,” Miller said.

He said he didn’t qualify for the state wrestling competition before his senior year at East High School, and described what led to him envisioning himself for the first time as a participant rather than a spectator.

It was his coach’s belief and encouragement.

“When someone else cares enough to lift you up, to encourage you, to help you accomplish more than maybe you think you can,” he said.

“When taking the time to invest in other people, it will enhance their lives,” he added.

Miller also referenced attending a seminar with a sports psychologist during his first year as a college coach. The speaker had worked with basketball great Michael Jordan.

That psychologist said Jordan wouldn’t let missed shot after missed shot affect his mindset.

“For most people, they start to spiral down when the negatives start,” he said.

He spoke of Brad Peterson, a young man with muscular dystrophy who served as team manager during Miller’s first year as a coach at Charles City High School.

The boy was in a wheel chair. Miller declared him the “most inspirational young person” he came into contact with during his 37-year career.

Peterson blew the whistle and helped run the practices as the team’s manager and student coach.

“It’s cool that I’m talking about Brad Peterson 44 years later,” Miller said. “He helped me come to understand that someone you might least expect can positively affect your life, your team, your institution, your organization.”

“When everyone feels a part of the team, you have a stronger team.”