CEDAR FALLS -- For years the Cedar Valley has supported the needs of its most vulnerable through the Cedar Valley United Way.
Movers and shakers from around the Cedar Valley gathered Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center for the 15th annula Rally for the Valley, the annual United Way fundraising kick-off Wednesday.
Last year, $3,140,954 was pledged to the United Way.
Excitement was in the air, and the two newest campaign chairs, Angela Weekley, and Steve Carignan, high-fived people and yelled in excitement as people arrived at the event.
"The Rally for the Valley is an opportunity to support the United Way in what they're doing to improve our community," Weekley said. "By taking in dollars and investing those dollars back into the community where it's most needed."
The two campaign chairs have toured local organizations finding out the what the needs of the community, and they will share them with businesses and others throughout the area as they consider their campaign giving this year.
"I became a campaign chair because I care about my community," Weekley said. "I was humbled and honored to be able to help with this campaign."
Weekley has been involved with the United Way campaign since she was 15. She was born and raised in Waterloo.
"(Giving) is so important because there are so many needs that can be addressed in our community and our community is only as strong as our weakest person," Weekley said. "If we can make everyone in our community strong and feel like they fit in and give them the tools they need to be successful, than our our whole community rises."
She encouraged everyone around the Cedar Valley to give through their employer, the United Way's website or contacting the campaign chairs.
In the past the United Way has supported the ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) report on the working poor, Weekley said. "They've also helped quite a bit on the mental health issues that are plaguing our communities."
The Rally for the Valley began in 2004, and a year later, Sheila Baird, Cedar Valley United Way president, came on board.
"It's important to me because if you get involved and you give back you own part of the community, and when you own it you take care of it," Baird said. "It you don't have that skin in the game you can look away."
Investing in a community can make a huge difference regardless of home much you give, Weekley said.
"Every dollar counts," she said. "Don't think that because you don't have a lot to give, that we don't need your giving."
