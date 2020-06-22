Cedar Valley United Way invests more than $1.6M in community

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley United Way officials announced $1,634,329 in investments in the Cedar Valley for the 2020-2021 funding year to support the community. This funding was made possible by gifts to Cedar Valley United Way’s 2019 campaign.
Of the investments, $1,559,329.01 was awarded in strategic investment grants to 64 community programs at 38 local nonprofits that address needs in the areas of education, health, financial stability and emergency and basic needs.
Strategic investment grants were chosen by community impact team volunteers in each area who reviewed the applications as well as data addressing community needs to determine how United Way could make the largest impact with its community investment.
In addition to aligning with United Way’s target areas, the primary goal in determining which organizations will be invested in is to identify those that are most effective at delivering results that make a measurable difference.
Programs needed to show strong, accessible outcomes and an impact that has proven results in the community. After deciding which programs will be funded by United Way, community impact team volunteers evaluated how much financial support to give programs. The volunteers then focus on the targeted community needs of each funded program, the number of individuals the program will serve and how funds will advance the common good.
A complete listing of the 64 programs receiving strategic investment grants is available at www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/partners.
Additional investments include:
- $50,000 in social innovation grants directed at breaking the cycle of systemic poverty. Social innovation grant applications will be reviewed per need, and recipients will be announced as the grants are awarded. Organizations interested in social innovation grant funding may contact Debbie Roth at debbie.roth@cvuw.org for more information.
- $25,000 with SuccessLink for a Data Management Project to advance the development of a community-wide data system.
- $16,345 in designations to Cedar Valley United Way initiatives including Books for Babies, Baby Safety Project, mental health impact work and Women United.
- $20,600 for 2-1-1 Information and Referral Services, a free and confidential hotline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week that connects people to human service and health resources in the community.
- $3,909 to United Way’s Community Partner Fund to assist in responding to community needs as they arise. Previous investments in this area have included nonprofit board education and training, disaster response, and inclusion initiatives.
- $10,000 was invested in the Legacy Society Fund, which ensures United Way the ability to sustain programs, react to future crisis, provide a cushion for tough economic times, provide tax benefits and savings and honors a loved one or family member.
- $169,996 will be distributed in donor directed designations to other 501©3 organizations as part of United Way’s work to encourage charitable giving.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.