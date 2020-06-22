Cedar Valley United Way invests more than $1.6M in community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley United Way officials announced $1,634,329 in investments in the Cedar Valley for the 2020-2021 funding year to support the community. This funding was made possible by gifts to Cedar Valley United Way’s 2019 campaign.

Of the investments, $1,559,329.01 was awarded in strategic investment grants to 64 community programs at 38 local nonprofits that address needs in the areas of education, health, financial stability and emergency and basic needs.

Strategic investment grants were chosen by community impact team volunteers in each area who reviewed the applications as well as data addressing community needs to determine how United Way could make the largest impact with its community investment.

In addition to aligning with United Way’s target areas, the primary goal in determining which organizations will be invested in is to identify those that are most effective at delivering results that make a measurable difference.