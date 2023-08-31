CEDAR FALLS — The most vulnerable continue to be a priority of the Cedar Valley United Way.

Newly initiated “champions of change” helped emphasize that message Wednesday to nearly 300 people at the Bien VenU Event Center as the organization kicked off its 101st fundraising campaign.

Tony DiCecco, 73, former University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach, led a United Way all-star team of 20 at the Rally for the Valley. He returned home to the Cedar Valley to help inspire the crowd with the help of his fellow champions, all of whom were former campaign co-chairs.

“There’s nothing better than finding a common goal and finding a way to make it happen,” DiCecco said.

The champions are spearheading United Way's 2023 fundraising drive. The last campaign raised $2.41 million and benefitted 63 programs at 39 organizations. The fund drive, which starts accepting donations in December, often seeks to raise more than $3 million to address the needs.

“This organization has its pulse on the needs of our community and where the greatest impact can be made to truly make a difference,” said Bryan Earnest, president of Amperage Marketing & Fundraising, after the event. “The United Way is bringing together our business community, our nonprofit community and the individuals to really make the Cedar Valley a better place to live.”

Champions highlighted the size of the need and the role United Way plays in helping those who struggle in the realms of health, education and financial stability. They read aloud startling statistics, like how one in five children live in poverty, or how 68.7% of third-graders cannot read proficiently, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

“Forty-four percent of Cedar Valley households cannot meet (their) basic needs,” said Steve Carignan, executive director of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, whether that’s food and housing, or transportation and child care. “We can do better than this. We will do better than this."

DiCecco fired up the crowd with his motivational message. He said a positive difference can be made in someone’s life through financial aid, but also by simply being kind, reaching out or uncovering “something in someone” without expectation of anything in return.

He talked about the difference between wanting to be successful versus actually being successful.

“If you don’t have the right mindset, you’re in trouble,” he said, relating it back to his coaching career. “It’s your work ethic that will define who you are. Before you get up in the morning, you have to know what excites you. It’s about I get to, not I have to go.”

He shared other examples of changing your mindset. He said as a coach he did not "talk about losing. We talk about lessons learned.”

Alisha Rulapaugh, senior director of operations at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, said DiCecco was that “spark” for her to get out and do something in her community, reminding her of that “want” to get up in the morning.

“I’m passionate about what we do,” she said. “United Way supports us. And so we also want to come and show support and provide a story as to why United Way is important in the Cedar Valley and how all the area nonprofits, benefiting from United Way, work together and come together in the community.”

SuccessLink is another organization that benefits from United Way represented at the kickoff event.

“They help fund our programs so we can help youth stay healthy and get resources, so they can succeed in school and in life,” said Shauna Jesse, a SuccessLink (Success Street) health educator.