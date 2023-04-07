CEDAR FALLS — Close to 300 members of the community gathered at the Bien VenU Event Center to celebrate $2.41 million raised as part of the 100th Cedar Valley United Way campaign.

The Breakfast of Champions celebration on Tuesday marked the 100th United Way campaign, which raised an amount comparable to previous years and is expected to benefit 63 programs at 39 local organizations in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The 99th campaign raised $2.57 million.

“We’re very thrilled with the amount raised, and it was cool to see the community come together to see the results, especially with it being our 100th year,” said Samantha Meier, senior director of marketing. “The funds will play a role in addressing the health, education and financial stability of those most vulnerable in our community.”

Money raised during the 2022 campaign will be distributed throughout the Cedar Valley based on recommendations from the United Way's Community Impact Teams. Using data and in collaborating with the community, these volunteers review grant applications and determine how the dollars will be most effective.

The annual campaign kicked off in August with the "Rally for the Valley" event and continued through the end of January. The 101st campaign will see its start, as well, at the end of August, and is being led by the same team that led the 100th, according to Meier.

“Since 1923, Cedar Valley United Way has provided over $127 million in funding to strengthen families, fill gaps, provide opportunities, support collaborations that address priority issues and also meet immediate needs, and to ultimately make the Cedar Valley a better place for our future generations," said Board President Debbie Roth in a statement. "Cedar Valley United Way could not do all that we do without all the businesses and individuals who lend a hand."

To ask questions or get involved, email: UnitedWay@cvuw.org.

Companies and individuals were recognized at the event:

Donna Kitrick, Volunteer of the Year.

John Deere, Creating a Caring Community Award.

Veridian Credit Union, Lending a Hand Award.

BerganKDV, 100 Year Hero Award.

Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, Continuing Success Award.

Scheels, Team Player Award.

TrinityRail/Trinity Industries, Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement Award.

Heartland Bank and Trust, Best New Campaign / Campaign Newcomer Award.

American Color Imaging, You Can Count on Us Award.

Grow Cedar Valley, Impactful Giving Award.

Peters Construction Corporation, Building Our Community Award.

Nine businesses were also recognized for having 100% of their employees donate to the campaign:

Amperage Marketing and Fundraising.

Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center.

Cedar Valley United Way.

Community Bank and Trust (This is Community Bank and Trust’s 25th consecutive year of 100% employee participation).

Emergent Architecture.

First Bank.

First Interstate Bank.

ISG.

PDCM Insurance.

