Cedar Valley United Way campaign raises $2.57 million

CEDAR FALLS — The 2021 Cedar Valley United Way campaign raised $2,570,739, it was announced Tuesday.

Campaign co-chairs Stacey Bentley and Robert L. Smith Jr. revealed the results of the annual fund drive to 250 community members at Hilton Garden Inn.

"Through our campaigning, we were reminded that each and every day, there are devoted individuals taking a stand for our community through their incredible support of Cedar Valley United Way," Bentley said. "They share our vision of a community where all children are successful, families and neighborhoods are safe and stable, seniors are independent, and there are plenty of opportunities for those rebuilding their lives. We saw firsthand that they know the power of possibilities because they believe that by Uniting, a better future is possible for us all."

Cedar Valley United Way’s strategic investments in areas of education, health and financial stability currently support 61 programs at 36 nonprofit partners throughout the Cedar Valley.

"Our experiences visiting some of the community partners were inspiring. We came to learn about the men and women that work day-in and day-out," said Smith, "those not only there for emergency and disaster situations, but providing services for other setbacks that life's twists and turns can bring."

The annual campaign kicked off in September at Rally for the Valley and continued through January. Money raised during the 2021 campaign will be distributed throughout the Cedar Valley based on recommendations from United Way Community Impact Teams. These volunteers review grant applications and determine how the dollars will be most effective.

Companies and individuals recognized during the Breakfast of Champions included:

Wayne Frost, Volunteer of the Year.

Hand-Raiser Award, John Deere.

Creative Campaign Award, CBE Companies.

Creative Campaign Award, KWWL.

Creative Campaign Award, Viking Pump.

Trailblazer Award, Scheels.

Impact-Maker Award, BerganKDV.

$100,000 Club, Veridian Credit Union.

Game Changer Award, Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.

Best New Campaign, TrinityRail/Trinity Industries.

UNI-Ted We Can Award, University of Northern Iowa.

Partners UNI-Ted, LockNet.

Eight businesses were also recognized for having 100% employee participation in the 2021 campaign:

Amy Wienands Real Estate.

Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center.

Community Bank and Trust.

Emergent Architecture.

First Bank.

Great Western Bank.

ISG.

PDCM Insurance.

For more information about Cedar Valley United Way or to learn how to support its cause, visit www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org.

