This story will be updated.
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley United Way raised more than $3 million during the 2018 annual campaign, reaching its highest fundraising amount ever.
During Tuesday morning's Breakfast of Champions at the Hilton Garden Inn, campaign chairpersons Gary and Becky Bertch announced the $3,140,954 total. More than 300 community members joined the celebratory breakfast.
"United Way funded services assist our families, friends and neighbors," said Sheila Baird, Cedar Valley United Way president. "We sincerely thank the generous donors for their financial gifts and pledges of support.
"We also extend thanks to our generous leaders of the campaign, Gary and Becky Bertch. They spent countless hours calling and seeking contributions, raising $3.1 million to support the greater Cedar Valley."
"This year’s campaign was another opportunity for our community to come together. We witnessed donors come forward to make a difference," Gary Bertch said. "Whether it was an individual, employee, company chair, business owner or manager – people in the Cedar Valley really care about their community."
"Gary and I are honored to call the Cedar Valley our home – like many of you, we have given our time, talents and treasures to the community, but all pales in comparison to those that we have had the opportunity to give a hand-up," Becky Bertch said. "The Cedar Valley United Way invests today for a better future – and it is our obligation that it remains active forever."
Cedar Valley United Way’s strategic investments in areas of education, health and financial stability currently support 60 programs at more than 30 nonprofit partners throughout the Cedar Valley.
"Our experiences visiting funded partners were inspiring," said Becky. "We came to learn about the men and women that work tirelessly day-in and day-out, those not only there for emergency and disaster situations but providing services for other setbacks that life’s twists and turns can bring."
The annual campaign kicked off in August at Lost Island Water Park and continued through January. Money raised during the 2018 campaign will be distributed throughout the Cedar Valley based on recommendations from United Way Community Impact Teams. These volunteers review grant applications and determine how the dollars will be most effective. These investments begin on July 1, 2019.
Companies and individuals recognized during the Breakfast of Champions included: John Deere, Campaign Partner; Dan Trelka, Pinch Hitter Award; Ryan Howard, Volunteer of the Year; Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, Funded Partner of the Year.
Four companies were honored with the new Creative Campaign award: CBE Companies, Principal Financial, MercyOne and KWWL.
Eleven businesses were also recognized for having 100 percent participation in the 2018 campaign: Amperage Marketing & Fundraising, Cedar Valley United Way, Community Bank & Trust, Emergent Architecture, Family & Children’s Council, Great Western Bank, ISG, Iowa Legal Aid, Lamar Advertising, Nelson Properties/Midtown Development and PDCM Insurance.
In addition, nine businesses were recognized for having the highest increase in the 2018 Campaign: Bertch Cabinet Mfg., Dalton Plumbing Heating, Cooling, Electric and Fireplaces, Inc., Dillard’s, Hogan-Hansen, MidAmerican Energy, PDCM Insurance, UPS, Veridian and Viking Pump.
The next campaign's chairs were named: Steve Carignan from the University of Northern Iowa and Angie Weekley from Veridian Credit Union.
For more information about Cedar Valley United Way or to learn how you can contribute, visit www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.