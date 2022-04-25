Cedar Valley United Way announces Debbie Roth as new president

WATERLOO – Debbie Roth has been appointed as the new president at Cedar Valley United Way. Roth will guide the organization in its mission to leverage resources to help people, change lives and make your community investment count throughout the Cedar Valley.

Roth has spent the past nine years serving as senior director of community resources. During her tenure, Roth has been responsible for managing and allocating grant applications alongside her Community Impact Teams, as well as assessing and responding to the needs of the Cedar Valley. Roth has served on several committees including Cedar Valley Readers, Cedar Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention and Support, Black Hawk County ACES Coalition, Cedar Valley’s Promise board of directors, facilitating the Cedar Valley Mental Health Coalition, and is on the planning committee for the Cedar Valley Mental Health Summit.

As president, Roth’s responsibilities will include providing organizational strategic direction, community impact and resource development oversight, financial and operational management and board engagement.

Roth, a Janesville native, lives in Cedar Falls with her husband Chris, a Waterloo firefighter, and three daughters. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa.

“Debbie’s background in assessing the needs of the Cedar Valley and her passion for helping our community are great qualities to have in a leader at this organization,” says Jill Mejia, Cedar Valley United Way Board Chair and Search Committee lead.

Roth states: “I am very excited to take this next step and lead Cedar Valley United Way as we head into 100 years of service to the Cedar Valley. I greatly appreciate the trust the community has shown me in leading such an important and impactful organization. I will continue upholding the values we pride ourselves on, with the focus on collaboration as we continue our work in strengthening our community.”

