Cedar Valley United Way announces $1.7 million in grants

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley United Way announced grants totaling $1.72 million across the Cedar Valley for the 2023-24 fiscal year funding cycle.

The funding was made possible by gifts to Cedar Valley United Way’s 2021 campaign. Of the investments, $1,528,468.15 was awarded in investment grants to 63 community programs at 39 local nonprofits that address needs in the areas of education, financial stability and health.

A news release noted that these areas are the building blocks for a good life – a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and improving physical and mental health. The United Way's goal is to create long-lasting change that supports and sustains the community.

Funding also went to emergency and basic needs programs to offer assistance in the event of a setback.

Investment grants were chosen by Community Impact Team volunteers in each focus area after reviewing submitted applications, as well as looking at data addressing community needs to determine how United Way could make the largest impact with its community investment.

Programs needed to show strong, assessable outcomes and an impact that has proven results in the community. After deciding which programs to fund, the volunteers evaluated how much financial support to give them. They then focused on the targeted community needs of each funded program, the number of individuals the program will serve and how funds will advance the common good.

A complete listing of the 63 programs receiving strategic investment grants is available online at cedarvalleyunitedway.org/partners.

Additional investments include:

$50,000 in social innovation grants directed at breaking the cycle of systemic poverty. Social innovation grant applications will be reviewed per need, and recipients will be announced as the grants are awarded. Organizations interested in social innovation grant funding may contact Debbie Roth at debbie.roth@cvuw.org for more information.

$13,100 in designations to Cedar Valley United Way initiatives including the Books for Babies project, mental health impact work and Women United.

$20,600 in our 211 Information and Referral Services system, a resource available 24 hours a day, seven days a week that connects people to human services and health resources in the community.

$25,000 to SuccessLink for a Data Management Project to advance the development of a community-wide data system.

$2,150 to United Way’s Community Partner Fund to assist in responding to community needs as they arise. Previous investments in this area have included nonprofit board education and training, disaster response, and inclusion initiatives.

$85,353 will be distributed in donor-directed designations to other 501(c)3 organizations as part of United Way’s work to encourage charitable giving.

To learn more about Cedar Valley United Way and its work in the community, visit cedarvalleyunitedway.org/community-impact.