Cedar Valley United Way 2022-2024 grant funding applications now available

WATERLOO -- Applications for 2022-2024 Cedar Valley United Way Strategic and Emergency and Basic Needs Investments are now available.

To be considered for these grants, programs must meet certain criteria:

The program must focus on one of the key funding areas: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential), health (improving people’s physical and mental well-being), financial stability (promoting financial stewardship and independence), or emergency and basic needs (emergency and short-term outputs rather than outcomes to provide services that assist those who have experienced a temporary setback or emergency situation).

In addition, any programs seeking to partner with Cedar Valley United Way must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or have a fiscal sponsor with this status. Programs must also serve clients within a 30-mile radius of Waterloo to be considered for a grant.

Informational sessions for applicants will take place at Cedar Valley United Way on from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Dec. 21 and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Each session will cover the same material, so it is not necessary to attend all three.

RSVP at debbie.roth@cvuw.org or 319-235-6211 ext. 18. Space is limited to two representatives from each agency.

Applications must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022. Grant recipients will be notified the week of May 25, 2022, and investments will begin July 1, 2022.

In 2020-2021, Cedar Valley United Way awarded over $1.6 million in grant funding to local organizations.

For more information and a full application timeline, go to https://www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/funding, or contact Debbie Roth.

