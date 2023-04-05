CEDAR FALLS – On Sunday, April 2, the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists were honored to ordain Emma L. Peterson.

The Ordination ceremony was attended by congregation members and friends, Pastor Emma’s family, and numerous other local pastors and UU ministers from across the Midwest and U.S.

Pastor Emma Peterson has been the minister at the CVUU since August 2018 and became the full-time, settled minister the summer of 2020.

For several years, Pastor Emma has been working to complete the Unitarian Universalist fellowship process so she could become a fully ordained UU minister.

Last fall, Pastor Emma completed her requirements for the fellowshipping process, and she has been granted Preliminary Fellowship status by the Unitarian Universalist Association. On Sunday, Emma L. Peterson was ordained as Reverend Peterson.

Pastor Emma received her Master of Divinity degree from Yale, and arrived at her ministry at the CVUU through a non-traditional path, having completed training and work as a hospital chaplain.