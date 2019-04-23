{{featured_button_text}}
Trails Cleanup

Volunteers will hit the Cedar Valley trails on Saturday for a cleanup project.

WATERLOO — The annual Earth Day Trail Clean Up throughout the Cedar Valley will be on Saturday.

This year’s events are sponsored by Cedar Valley Cyclists and Cedar Trails Partnership.

Cedar Valley Cyclists will focus on the Sergeant Road trail, with the gathering place at the south end of Veridian Credit Union’s parking lot, 1827 Ansborough Ave.

Cedar Trails Partnership will focus on 13 separate trail locations throughout the metro area.

Both projects will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers should plan to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. and should wear clothes suitable for the weather that day and for tromping around the banks along the trail, including boots, gloves, and grabbers to eliminate stooping.

Plastic garbage bags are being provided, and the filled trash bags will be collected by the cities after the event.

To sign up for the events: www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0948a5ac2eaaf58-earth for the Cedar Trails Partnership; or https://vccv.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=411933 for Cedar Valley Cyclists.

