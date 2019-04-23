WATERLOO — The annual Earth Day Trail Clean Up throughout the Cedar Valley will be on Saturday.
This year’s events are sponsored by Cedar Valley Cyclists and Cedar Trails Partnership.
Cedar Valley Cyclists will focus on the Sergeant Road trail, with the gathering place at the south end of Veridian Credit Union’s parking lot, 1827 Ansborough Ave.
Cedar Trails Partnership will focus on 13 separate trail locations throughout the metro area.
Both projects will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers should plan to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. and should wear clothes suitable for the weather that day and for tromping around the banks along the trail, including boots, gloves, and grabbers to eliminate stooping.
Plastic garbage bags are being provided, and the filled trash bags will be collected by the cities after the event.
To sign up for the events: www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0948a5ac2eaaf58-earth for the Cedar Trails Partnership; or https://vccv.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=411933 for Cedar Valley Cyclists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.