Cedar Valley to celebrate July 4th weekend with fireworks and festivities

From historic parades and concerts to family fun, lantern launches and – of course – fireworks, the Cedar Valley is celebrating Independence Day weekend with dozens of activities.

In Waterloo, festivities are Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight at two stages downtown with the Cedar River as a backdrop for fireworks.

The Mayor’s Fireworks “Red, White and Loo” begins with the 5 p.m. performance of the Cedar Valley Big Band at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert of inspirational and patriotic music at 7 p.m. followed by 42 Romeo, the Iowa Army National Guard rock band. Local filmmaker Carson Morrissey will emcee the show.

“The fireworks event brings the community together to celebrate Waterloo and our nation,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “Every year, the team brings more and more fun to the evening, making it the best fireworks festival in the state.”

On the RiverLoop Expo Plaza stage, Heart Smith will perform at 6 p.m. with Fool House from 8 to 10 p.m. Amanda Goodman and Tara Thomas will serve as emcees. A family fun zone will feature interactive displays, games and activities in the North Plaza located between Jefferson and Commercial streets.

Food and beverages will be available in both locations. Between bands on each stage, Fusion Dance, First Crusaders drum corps, Whit & Erica, and the Waterloo Community Playhouse “Footloose” cast will perform.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. or at dark.

Those attending are encouraged to be patient and attentive to road closures throughout the area. The event is a collaboration of the city of Waterloo, Main Street Waterloo and the Waterloo Center for the Arts. The fireworks display is sponsored by John Deere with contributions from AECOM, ISG and Tyson.

Celebrate Indee

Independence will welcome about 30,000 visitors for their “Celebrate Indee” July Fourth weekend. Music, food and activities are planned Friday through Monday. Downtown festivities will mark the community’s 175th birthday from 5 to 10 p.m. today.

The historic 161st annual Independence Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, followed at 10:45 a.m. with festivities at Riverwalk Park. The fireworks show over the Wapsipinicon River starts at 10 p.m.

Between 8,000 and 10,000 onlookers are expected to line the downtown parade route, said Nikki Barth, executive director of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s the oldest parade in Iowa. We have such a long-standing parade and historically the same route, and our name is ‘Independence,’ so we’re all about the Fourth of July,” Barth said, explaining why “Celebrate Indee” attracts such large crowds.

Barth is expecting 75 to 100 or more entries, including bands and floats, for the parade. It begins at City Hall, located at First Street and Fourth Avenue, and follows First Street and Second Avenue north to the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.

Other festivities

Music, family activities and fireworks are planned for the weekend in Shell Rock, including a kiddie parade, outdoor movie, beer tent and music Friday night. On Saturday, the City Wide Garage Sales will take place. On Sunday, a full day of activities begins at 11 a.m. on Cherry Street, culminating with music by Throwback Jack at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Monday’s parade begins at 10 a.m.

In Waverly, an Independence Day patriotic concert will feature the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. Sunday’s free concert begins at 7 p.m. in Kohlmann Park, 212 First St., NW.

Reinbeck kicks off its July Fourth weekend celebration on Sunday with the Fireman’s Dance on Main Street, featuring the Pork Tornadoes from 8 to 10 p.m. Monday’s activities include a 5K Run-Walk, fishing derby, laser and water tag, bingo, beer garden, trap shoot and – at 1:30 p.m. – the Grand Parade. At 7 p.m., Janey and the Growlerz will perform.

Elmwood Park and the surrounding area offers the best viewing of the fireworks show at 10 p.m. After the fireworks, a group lantern launch is planned at the Legion Shelter House.

