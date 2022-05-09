Cedar Valley students earn Central College scholarships

Cedar Valley students received scholarships during the annual dinner at Central College in Pella.

Tyler Doehrmann of Waverly received the Class of 1971 50th Reunion Journey Scholarship and Jack Walvoord Scholarship. Tristin Gilles of Waterloo received the Jack Walvoord Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Allison Stuenkel of Waterloo received the Geisler Penquite Scholarship, Vander Lugt-Voss Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship.

Mollie Abkes of Ackley received the Vander Lugt-Voss Scholarship, the Van Orsdall-Northup Music Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Cassidy Frana of Calmar received the Donald V. Meyer Mathematics Scholarship.

Sarah Lindeman of Grundy Center received the Class of 1970 50th Reunion Journey Scholarship and the Dutch Blessing Endowed Scholarship. Hannah Woerner of Wellsburg received the T. Kent Jager Endowed Music Scholarship.

Cahleeah Davis of Waterloo received the Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship.

Journey Scholarship winners were Krissa Larson, Waverly; Austin Knaack and Madison McMartin, both of Grundy Center; Nicholas Helmers of Cedar Falls; Elizabeth Michaelson, Iowa Falls; Gannon Oberhauser of Parkersburg; Samuel Staley of Jesup; Jasmyn Bush of La Porte City; and Morgan Galbraith of Hudson.

Landry Luhring of Grundy Center received the Rev. Herman & Thyrza Eringa Harmelink and Dora Eringa Scholarship. Kurby Vowels of Waverly received the Peter G. and Norma L. Gaass Endowed Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship

Alexis Hesse of Cedar Falls received the John Grooters Scholarship and Journey Scholarship. Megan Johnson of Parkersburg received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship.

McKenna Burgess of Waverly received the Phil Visser Memorial Conservation Scholarship, and Sara Goodenbour of Cedar Falls received the Emmanuel H. Scarff Scholarship. Sarah Smith of Sumner received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship.

