Cedar Valley Stamp Club to meet

CEDAR FALLS – The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center. There will be a club collectible stamp auction. The meeting is open to visitors.

