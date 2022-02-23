Cedar Valley Stamp Club to meet

CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7p.m. March 3 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. The meeting is open to visitors. Face masks are preferred.
CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7p.m. March 3 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. The meeting is open to visitors. Face masks are preferred.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
WATERLOO — Waterloo Police are investigating alleged financial improprieties by former city Recreation Superintendent Manager Mark Gallagher.
A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun following a discussion with his wife over the weekend.
A county supervisor has been repeatedly accused by county employees of boorish and "abusive" behavior within the last 14 months, according to documents provided by the county after another supervisor made reference to the incidents.
INDEPENDENCE — One person is dead and second has serious injuries after a pickup truck allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a car…
A Waterloo man who was found with a semi-automatic rifle while he was on supervised release for an earlier firearm charge has been sentenced to prison
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for his role in what authorities said was a ring responsible for the …
Editor’s note: IowaWatch in a year-long investigation found that although each state is required to identify the bottom-scoring 5 percent of T…
While no cause was outright stated in the report, it noted “no ground level doors or windows were open to facilitate ventilation until the fire department arrived and requested it.”
One person was found by firefighters and taken to the hospital after an apartment fire, while officials continued to investigate a separate house fire that caused "considerable damage."
Jurors found Stephen Devon Phillips guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating Tuesday afternoon and announcing the decision Wednesday morning
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.