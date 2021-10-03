Cedar Valley Stamp Club to meet

CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps and the meeting is open to visitors.
Face masks are required.
