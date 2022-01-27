Cedar Valley Stamp Club to meet

CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. The meeting is open to visitors. Masks are required.
CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. The meeting is open to visitors. Masks are required.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man.
The retired football stars were filming scenes for about four hours at the local grocery store for an upcoming episode of “Peyton's Places."
Prosecutors: “The defendant never looked for his wife because he knew she was never missing."
Police found more than 30 spent shell casings of different calibers.
The owner of a Jesup trucking company has been sentenced to a year and nine months in federal prison for allegedly failing to pay taxes.
Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle with people inside.
An Iowa-licensed physician who has questioned the use of vaccines and face masks in fighting COVID-19 says that each day she treats up to 40 p…
Fredrick Williams’ sister explained for jurors his trip to Minnesota and the Mall of America in 2018 while authorities and family members were searching for his missing wife
One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle on Thursday.
On Thursday, the board will interview the candidates, three of whom currently work in Iowa – including two who were previously employed by Waterloo Schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.