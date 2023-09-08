CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Stamp Club will meet and hold a stamps auction at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Community Foundation Building, 3117 Greenhill Circle.
The event is open to visitors.
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Stamp Club will meet and hold a stamps auction at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Community Foundation Building, 3117 Greenhill Circle.
The event is open to visitors.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Police are investigating the alleged murder of a Waterloo man in his 40s shot Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
PS Treasures and Collectibles is now open at 622 Sycamore St. where antiques, collectibles and vintage items are sold. The business also consi…
Authorities allege he would make purchases in the outside yard, load up additional items he didn’t pay for and then drive away through the che…
Police noticed two marijuana plants in green five-gallon buckets in the vehicle’s hatchback. Eleven other buckets with marijuana plants were f…
The city council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss improvements to the Cedar Valley Sportsplex as well as a new hard-court sports facility.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.