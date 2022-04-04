 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Valley Stamp Club meets Wednesday, April 6

Stamp club clip art
Shutterstock photo

CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St next to the Cedar Falls library.

There will be a club auction of collectible stamps. The meeting is open to visitors. 

