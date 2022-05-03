Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting is May 4

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops
½ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
Juice from 1 orange and the zest
½ tablespoon of tarragon, fresh or dry
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 gallon zipper-locking plastic bag
4 each 4- to 5-ounces boneless pork chops
4 fluid ounces your favorite barbecue sauce
Place all ingredients in the gallon bag, except chops, and mix together. Add chops to the bag, close and marinate for 30 to 40 minutes. (Chops can be marinated overnight in the refrigerator.)
Heat up the grill. Place chops on grill and grill for 3 to 5 minutes on one side, then turn chops and grill 4 minutes more, or until the internal temp is 145 F on a meat thermometer inserted at the thickest part of the meat.
Brush chops with your favorite barbecue sauce and serve.
Serves 4.