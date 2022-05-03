 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting is May 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Stamp club clip art
Shutterstock photo

The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. It is located next to the Cedar Falls Library.

There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. 

The meeting is open to visitors. 

