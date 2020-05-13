Cedar Valley SportsPlex to reopen Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex is planning to reopen Monday after Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions which have kept the facility closed for eight weeks.

Modifications have been made to the center, hours of operation, and membership structures. Anyone entering the facility is expected to follow social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The SportsPlex will reopen at noon Monday. Summer hours will then be form 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The pool will remain closed; exercise equipment has been spaced six feet apart; pickle ball play is limited to singles and doubles only; group exercise classes will not begin until June 1; facility rentals and team practices are suspended until further notice; and child care will be available for ages 2 years of age and older only, with additional policies in place to protect the health and safety of children in the child care area.

Day passes and non-member punch passes will not be sold. Members can continue to purchase member guest punch passes.

Those with questions or requesting changing to their membership can email kathryn.moeller@waterloo-ia.org, or call (319) 291-0165 to complete the appropriate form.