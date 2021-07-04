Cedar Valley small towns gear up for RAGBRAI pass-through

EVANSDALE – Rural towns in Black Hawk County are gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors for RAGBRAI later this month. It’s the first public event in two years in many cities after festivals and businesses were forced to close during the pandemic in 2020.
Jesup Mayor Chris Even said the traffic will be a boost for the city’s economy.
“For the past year, many of our local businesses have struggled through forced closures and changes in consumer patterns as a result of the pandemic,” Even said.
Restaurants, vendors and residents of Evansdale, Jesup and several other Black Hawk County cities are preparing to welcome the riders and showcase their towns.
On July 28, RAGBRAI riders are scheduled to wake up in Iowa Falls and travel to Waterloo for the ride’s fifth overnight stop. The route crosses Butler County through Aplington, Parkersburg and New Hartford, then travels into Black Hawk County through Finchford and Janesville before heading south to Waterloo.
A Prince tribute band from Minneapolis and several local bands will perform on two different stages in downtown Waterloo that night as part of the festivities.
The morning of July 29, riders are scheduled to wake up in Waterloo and ride down Lafayette Street, which will be closed to motor vehicles, to North Evans Road in Evansdale, which will take riders past about four blocks of the city’s business district. Most riders are expected anywhere between 6 and 11 a.m.
“It’s a very short distance through town, but we plan to be fully prepared,” said Evansdale Mayor Dick Dewater.
A DJ will perform, and several businesses including Lofty’s Lounge, Kug’s Bar and Grill, Sol and Luna Family Mexican Restaurant and the AMVETS will have breakfast available. Other food items will be available at Countryside Vineyard Church and St. Marks United Methodist Church, among other places.
“We really have no clue how many people will stop to eat. We’re just hoping to do something so they know as they go through that we are appreciative,” said Dona Frickson with the Evansdale Chamber of Commerce.
Frickson took the lead in planning for the city by launching the city’s first RAGBRAI committee.
“We’re trying to showcase our town,” Frickson said. “I didn’t know anything about RAGBRAI. I’m just jumping in because we should do something if they’re coming through our town.”
The Evansdale City Council approved $2,500 for promotional purposes that include RAGBRAI event signage, portable toilets and a Dumpster.
Dewater, who also is president of the Friends of the Gilbertville Depot, expects some riders may take the Cedar Valley Nature Trail through Evansdale.
“The Cedar Valley Nature Trail is one of the quickest and most interesting ways to get to Center Point. We’re expecting a lot of riders on the official route but also quite a few on the trail,” he said.
Riders will then pass through Elk Run Heights and Raymond before heading into Jesup on Dubuque Road. Within Jesup city limits, riders will be directed north on Sixth Street to Young Street.
Most of the vendors in Jesup will be set up on Young Street or in the Land O’ Corn park downtown. Riders will exit the downtown area on Main Street, then turn east on South Street and continue past Jesup on 220th Street.
The city is providing portable toilets, handwashing stations, solid waste disposal, additional police protection, and barricades and directional signs for detour routes, as well as labor to help set up for the event. Sixth Street (County Highway V62) will be closed between Hawley Street and Douglas Street for the RAGBRAI event.
Local vendors for the event include Alive & Running Iowa, Boy Scout Troop 95, Jesup Bible Fellowship, Jesup Farmers Days, Legacy’s Bar & Grill, St. Athanasius Church, and Team Reed. Out-of-town vendors include HoQ from Des Moines and Coffee and Nosh from Correctionville among others.
Last year the pandemic caused cancellation of the annual Jesup Farmers Days celebration, a large fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations, so RAGBRAI’s pass-through is a welcome sight, Even said.
“We are looking forward to the additional visitors for RAGBRAI and are also expecting a large Farmers Day celebration with the return of the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit,” Even said.
Riders will exit Jesup and travel east through Buchanan County before eventually stopping in Anamosa for the sixth overnight stop.