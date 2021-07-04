Cedar Valley small towns gear up for RAGBRAI pass-through

EVANSDALE – Rural towns in Black Hawk County are gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors for RAGBRAI later this month. It’s the first public event in two years in many cities after festivals and businesses were forced to close during the pandemic in 2020.

Jesup Mayor Chris Even said the traffic will be a boost for the city’s economy.

“For the past year, many of our local businesses have struggled through forced closures and changes in consumer patterns as a result of the pandemic,” Even said.

Restaurants, vendors and residents of Evansdale, Jesup and several other Black Hawk County cities are preparing to welcome the riders and showcase their towns.

On July 28, RAGBRAI riders are scheduled to wake up in Iowa Falls and travel to Waterloo for the ride’s fifth overnight stop. The route crosses Butler County through Aplington, Parkersburg and New Hartford, then travels into Black Hawk County through Finchford and Janesville before heading south to Waterloo.

A Prince tribute band from Minneapolis and several local bands will perform on two different stages in downtown Waterloo that night as part of the festivities.