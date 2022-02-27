Cedar Valley schools focused on attracting, retaining staff as classroom challenges grow

CEDAR FALLS — In any year, attracting and retaining staff can be challenging for school districts.

But those difficulties seem to be magnified now for myriad reasons, from COVID-19 concerns to critics’ claims about what is being taught in classrooms.

Cedar Valley districts have redoubled efforts to fill open spots and secure substitutes who can cover absences, creating new programs in some cases.

Staffing shortages are a challenge for some – but not all – employee groups in Cedar Falls Community Schools.

“It depends on the week and sometimes the specific hour within the day,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee of the need to fill openings. He said the district is in “good shape” with its teaching staff, although “from time to time” schools don’t have the teachers to cover classes because of factors like taking personal time. Still, he added, “we’ve been pretty lucky.”

The district’s concern is more around other “non-teaching staff challenges,” said Pattee. Officials targeted such education support roles before the start of the school year in an attempt to make sure they found the needed people.

“As we started this year we – especially for our support staff areas (of) paraeducators, custodians, food service – did a lot of job fairs,” he said, noting the effort helped. Now Cedar Falls Schools is working to ensure more support staff can step in when a teacher is absent.

“We are really focused on how do we continue to grow our own,” said Pattee. The district is doing that by encouraging paraeducators to pursue substitute teacher authorization.

“We started that at the beginning of the school year, kind of as a pilot program,” he explained. Two or three paraeducators are targeted per building to get the authorization.

Shari Ophus has gotten the training. She was recruited to be a special education paraeducator at Orchard Hill Elementary School in the fall after her child started kindergarten there. And last month she went through the training to earn her substitute authorization.

“It was a three-day class online,” said Ophus, with four-hour sessions that she took in the evening. The authorization was a “good opportunity” to learn more about what teachers doing in the classroom. Still, she decided to go through the training “primarily for the need” in the school.

As of early February, she had served as a substitute teacher one time and said the day went well.

The pilot program has been an important step for the district.

“I would say just in the environment of COVID that we have fewer sub pools,” noted Pattee, or people willing to work in the district as substitutes. Cedar Falls Schools draws a lot on retired educators for those needs, and some have “decided not to sub actively” because of pandemic concerns.

Waterloo

Waterloo Community Schools has taken a number of steps to improve staffing when there are shortages in its buildings. Since the start of the year, the district has hired at least nine building substitutes.

“We send them to different places based on the numbers, based on the unfilled rate,” Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, told the Board of Education in August when the first positions were hired. “And so we are currently trying to get to, again, 20 building substitutes across the district. It’s a little slow of a process.”

A related effort put into place in August is an attendance bonus, incentivizing those who substitute in Waterloo Schools to pick up more assignments throughout the year. Those who work 80% or more during the current school year will receive bonuses of $2,000 to $6,000, depending on the number of days worked.

The idea is to provide more consistency in the classroom and reward those who agree to work for the district most or all of the year.

Substitutes are paid daily amounts based on short- or long-term assignments. Those who qualify for a bonus, likely paid with federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds, will receive it at the end of the school year.

Hudson

Hudson Community Schools also has had fewer substitutes available this year. Superintendent Tony Voss said during this second year the district has been contending with COVID-19 more people have been out because they got the virus or were exposed to it.

During the five to 10 days they are out of school “finding subs for them is a challenge,” he noted. “We’ve had situations where principals have had to step in and be teachers” or other staff members have been pulled into those roles.

Hudson Schools’ officials learned that substitutes were able to make more money in other districts, so a pay increase was implemented in December. “The folks that find subs for us, they said that has helped,” said Voss.

The district has had two unfilled paraeducator openings all year and is “chronically understaffed in our hot lunch program,” he said, although that service is contracted with a private provider.

Voss said the district posted teacher openings for next year in early February.

“We have three positions that we’ll be looking for,” he said. “We’re lucky right now, because we’re getting out in front of the hiring season. ... We’re trying to be really competitive with wages, because we know there are a lot fewer teachers coming into the field even than there were five to six years ago.”

The Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts have initiatives underway that take a longer-term approach to boost teacher ranks by attempting to develop talent among current students or existing staff.

Teach Waterloo offers a streamlined path to earning teacher licensure to paraeducators and other support staff who are racial minorities through a partnership with the University of Northern Iowa. The program is part of the effort to diversify the teacher workforce to better reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of Waterloo Schools’ students.

Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls districts have programs for their students focused on education careers. Pattee said students enrolled in the education strand of Cedar Falls’ Center for Advanced Professional Studies hear a lot about opportunities within the district if they choose to earn a teaching degree. Contacts are being maintained with such students who have graduated and are now in college.

Cedar Falls Schools has also developed a program specifically for CAPS education students who are racial minorities, with the aim of attracting them to work in the district once they’ve earned a teaching degree. Pattee said it’s more structured than the informal contacts maintained with other CAPS education graduates. “It’s very focused with some professional development along the way,” he explained, and some possibilities for the students to be mentored.

The program is called MIRAE, or Multicultural Individuals Revered Among Educators. Scholarship are available to help those students fund their college education.

