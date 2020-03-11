Cedar Valley school districts address coronavirus threat

WATERLOO – Several Cedar Valley area school districts have announced school will remain in session for now as the University of Northern Iowa plans to shift to online courses after spring break due to coronavirus threats.
Superintendents from Dunkerton, Union, Waterloo, Cedar Valley Catholic, Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson schools sent a joint letter to the community Wednesday afternoon.
“While our overarching objective is to keep students and staff members safe, we also acknowledge that we have a social responsibility to ensure the continuity of education for our students,” the letter states. “The Black Hawk County Health Department has asserted that the risk to students and staff is minimal at this time and they do not believe that the current situation warrants closing.”
If the health department determines a need for closure or other action, the districts say they will coordinate to respond.
“As districts, we are working to be proactive and preventative, while operating in a state of preparedness. We are in constant communication with the Black Hawk County Health Department, as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health. Moving forward, we will continue to partner with and follow the guidance of these agencies. For reference, the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus can be found via the Iowa Department of Public Health Coronavirus and the Centers for Disease Control Coronavirus.”
To help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, the CDC recommends the following actions:
- Frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water. If unavailable, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
