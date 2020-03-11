Cedar Valley school districts address coronavirus threat

WATERLOO – Several Cedar Valley area school districts have announced school will remain in session for now as the University of Northern Iowa plans to shift to online courses after spring break due to coronavirus threats.

Superintendents from Dunkerton, Union, Waterloo, Cedar Valley Catholic, Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson schools sent a joint letter to the community Wednesday afternoon.

“While our overarching objective is to keep students and staff members safe, we also acknowledge that we have a social responsibility to ensure the continuity of education for our students,” the letter states. “The Black Hawk County Health Department has asserted that the risk to students and staff is minimal at this time and they do not believe that the current situation warrants closing.”

If the health department determines a need for closure or other action, the districts say they will coordinate to respond.

