Cedar Valley Safe Riders to inspect car seats

Cedar Falls Public Safety Building

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Building sits near the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Main Street.

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Safe Riders will have an in-person car seat inspection station on Monday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.

The free service helps ensure children who need a car seat are secured safely. Education and hands-on demonstrations are included.

The event aims to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Cedar Valley Safe Riders are Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians that collaborate from many different agencies in the Cedar Valley. This is the first collaboration with Cedar Falls Public Safety. Future public inspection stations are tentatively planned for March and June of 2023.

