WATERLOO — UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has tallied its list of the most popular baby names of 2018. The list was compiled from the most common first names of more than 1,000 babies born so far this year at Allen Hospital.
Allen Hospital’s most popular girl names:
1. Evelyn
2. Ella
3. Ava
4. Avery
5. Charlotte
Allen Hospital’s most popular boy names:
1. Noah
2. Oliver
3. Liam
4. Bennett
5. William
Ava and Liam are the only names that also landed in the top five of their respective leaderboards in 2017.
Here are the most popular names from more than 20,000 babies born at UnityPoint Health hospitals across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin:
UnityPoint Health’s most popular girl names:
1. Harper
2. Evelyn
3. Charlotte
4. Emma
5. Ava
UnityPoint Health’s most popular boy names:
1. Oliver
2. Liam
3. William
4. Owen
5. Theodore
Nationwide, a BabyCenter.com report lists Sophia as the most popular name for girls and Jackson as the leading name for boys. Evelyn is the 19th most popular girl name in the United States while Noah ranks third.
