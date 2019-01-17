CEDAR FALLS — Runners in the Cedar Valley can now run the virtual lines of an artwork created by New York-based graphic artist and user experience designer Gene Lu.
As part of an upcoming exhibition, “View Points,” the Hearst Center reached out to Lu to design a run especially for the local community.
After being provided with information about popular local running routes, Lu went to work finding streets that connect in just the right ways to highlight his Panther design.
In collaboration with Scott Gall and The Runner’s Flat, a group run of the Panther will start Saturday.
Runners will leave Pfeifer Springs Park — the starting point of the design — at 7 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join.
The Hearst will display the run “drawn” by local runners as well as several additional pictograms designed and run by Lu.
Turn-by-turn instructions are available online at www.thehearst.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.